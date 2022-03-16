Which areas have the lowest numbers of new cases?

Covid Scotland: 13 areas with the lowest number of new cases between March 7 and March 13

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which places have the least amount of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:21 pm

As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Scotland still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the council areas which are lowest in the country, in descending order, between March 7 and March 13.

1. West Dunbartonshire

The area has had 1733 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Borders

The area has had 1733 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Dundee

The area has had 1652 new cases in the last seven days.

4. East Renfrewshire

The area has had 1525 new cases in the last seven days.

