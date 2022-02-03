Covid Scotland: 11 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates ahead Nicola Sturgeon addressing parliament

Covid Scotland: 11 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the highest Covid-19 rates this week ahead of Nicola Sturgeon addressing parliament on Thursday.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:08 pm

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It comes ahead of First Ministers Questions where Ms Sturgeon is expected to give an update on the coronavirus situation in Scotland.

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 16 and January 22.

1. Aberdeen City

Aberdeen City recorded 1,443 cases of Covid-19 last week. This was a rate of 630.0 cases per 100,000 people

2. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded 803 Covid-19 cases last week. This was a rate of 539.6 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Midlothian

Midlothian is next on the list having recorded 497 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This was a rate of 533.5 cases per 100,000 people.

4. Fife

Fife reported 1,960 cases of Covid-19 between January 23 and January 29. This was a rate of 523.9 cases per 100,000 people.

