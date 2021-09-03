10 more deaths recorded in last 24 hours as 6,711 more people test positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

Of 58,534 tests carried out over the last 24 hour period, 12.1 per cent were positive.

The additional 10 deaths reported today brings the total death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 8,154.

Yesterday, 653 were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 60 people were in intensive care.

To date, 4,114,552 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 3,709,328 have received their second dose.

