Covid inquiry: Families who lost loved ones in pandemic ‘will not be ignored’, says chair

Families who lost loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic will not be ignored as political decision-making is scrutinised by the public inquiry, its chairwoman has said.

Baroness Heather Hallett, a former Court of Appeal judge who previously led the inquests into the July 7 London bombings, told the hearing that Tuesday marked “another important milestone” for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

“The focus of module two will be on governance and key decision-making at a high level in the United Kingdom during the time when the pandemic was at its worst, and when it caused so much suffering,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some of those who suffered, and who continue to suffer, maintained a dignified presence outside the hearing centre this morning to remind us of why we are all here. We will be hearing from some of them during the course of this module.”

Relatives of those who died during the pandemic gather ahead of the first day of the second phase of the UK Covid-19 public inquiry at Dorland House in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

She said the inquiry would hear from advisers, experts, scientists, politicians and civil servants, but also representatives of bereaved families.

They would be followed by experts on ethnicity, later life, children, young people, frontline and key workers, sex and gender, disabled people, LGBT+ and long Covid.

She said: “Their evidence will enable us to put the decision-making into context and to help us establish the extent to which decision makers took into account the interests of such groups and the impact on them when making their decisions.”

Baroness Hallett acknowledged calls for more bereaved people to be brought in as witnesses, but said there was not enough time to hear more.

“The need for me to reach conclusions and make recommendations to reduce suffering in the future when the next pandemic hits the UK is pressing,” she said.

“I say when the next pandemic hits the UK, because the evidence in module one suggested it is not if another pandemic will hit us, but when.”

She added: “The inquiry is not ignoring the bereaved or any other group who suffered – far from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquiry then heard video testimonies of families who lost loved ones or whose children have suffered long-term harm from Covid.

It comes after it was reported Rishi Sunak had told the inquiry he was unable to provide WhatsApp messages from his time as Chancellor during the pandemic because he failed to back them up.

The Prime Minister wrote in his witness statement that he does “not have access” to the messages because he changed his phone several times, The Guardian reported.

The second stage of the inquiry is set to examine key decision-making in Westminster between January 2020 and February last year, when the final Covid restrictions in England were lifted.

Later on Tuesday morning, lead counsel for the inquiry Hugo Keith KC said the speed with which the Government acted in the early months of 2020 was of “central importance to the inquiry”.