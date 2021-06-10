To date, 124 people are being treated in hospital having recently tested positive for the virus, while 14 patients are in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Edinburgh has seen a higher jump in Covid cases in the last seven days compared to other parts of the country.

The seven day rate of cases in the capital city has risen to 181 per 100,000 population, compared to 135 this time last week. The rate across Scotland as a whole is 99.

A Covid sign outside a community coronavirus testing centre.

"Urgent” calls from MSPs have been made for walk-in vaccine centres open to all adults in Edinburgh, in a bid to speed up the roll out as cases rise.

They come after walk-in centres opened for all over-40s in the city on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 3,441,217 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,345,181 have received their second dose.

