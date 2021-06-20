Covid in Scotland: No new deaths as country records more than 1,000 daily cases

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,692.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Lothian has seen the highest number of daily coronavirus cases two days in a row with 321 recorded in the last 24 hours and 331 recorded the day before. It brings the total number of cases recorded in the region over the weekend to 652.

Edinburgh's Usher Hall has been used as a Covid testing centre.

The latest figures show 254,325 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 5.8 per cent, up from 4.5 per cent the previous day.

So far, 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 19,628 on the previous day, and 2,555,308 have received their second dose, up 19,505.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.