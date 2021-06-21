It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,692.
The daily test positivity rate was 7.2%, up from 5.8% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.
Public Health Scotland said it is aware of a data flow issue in NHS Grampian between June 18 and 21, resulting in a lower number of cases reported than otherwise expected, however these are expected to be included in Tuesday’s figures.
There were 158 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 14 people in intensive care.
NHS Lothian experienced server problems at the weekend, so has not been able to report data in time for publication, however the data will be included in Tuesday’s figures.