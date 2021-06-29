Scroll down to see the latest coronavirus news and coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s update on easing of restrictions later on.
Covid in Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to update country on latest easing of restrictions
Last updated: Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 07:00
- Pandemic has pushed young carers in Scotland further into poverty, according to a new report
- Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as Monday figures show 3,285 people tested positive for Covid overnight
- First Minister to give a coronavirus update later today
Good morning, follow here for the latest coronavirus news in Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world.
