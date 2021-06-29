Covid in Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to update country on latest easing of restrictions

LiveCovid in Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to update country on latest easing of restrictions

Live updates on Covid-19 from Scotland, the UK, and around the world.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 6:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 6:57 am
Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland.
Scroll down to see the latest coronavirus news and coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s update on easing of restrictions later on.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Last updated: Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 07:00

  • Pandemic has pushed young carers in Scotland further into poverty, according to a new report
  • Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as Monday figures show 3,285 people tested positive for Covid overnight
  • First Minister to give a coronavirus update later today
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 07:00

Good morning, follow here for the latest coronavirus news in Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world.

