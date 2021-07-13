Covid in Scotland: 2,529 cases and four new deaths recorded as Nicola Sturgeon confirms lockdown easing for next Monday

A total of 2,529 cases recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours as Nicola Sturgeon announces lockdown easing on Tuesday.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 2:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 2:09 pm
The total number of positive cases reported yesterday was 2,529 - 11.5% of all tests.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 318,566.

Nicola Sturgeon announces latest coronavirus figures at a covid briefing on Tuesday (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

There are 506 people in hospital – 37 more than yesterday and 41 people are in intensive care - 1 more than yesterday with confirmed covid.

Sadly, four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths registered, under the daily definition, to 7,761 .

So far, 3,941,571 people have now received a first dose of the vaccine - an increase of 7,163 since yesterday.

In addition, 10,286 people got a second dose yesterday, bringing the total number of second doses to 2,903,557.

The latest figures come as Sturgeon said it is time for ‘continued caution’ as she confirmed Scotland will move to level zero next Monday.

More than 80% of 30 to 39 year olds have had a first dose, along with around two thirds of 18 to 29 year-olds.

All 18 to 29 year olds have now had a first dose appointment scheduled.

Virtually all over 60 year olds have now had both doses – uptake is 96% among 55 to 59 year olds, 89% in 50 to 54 year olds, and 61% in 40 to 49 year olds.

