Covid: Daily Covid cases top 100,000 for first time in UK

A further 106,122 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday, the UK Government said.

It is the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Shoppers do their last Christmas shopping in Covent Garden in London. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 51,577,782 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 21. This is a rise of 39,955 on the previous day.

Some 47,156,899 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 54,085.

A combined total of 30,844,888 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 968,665.

Separate totals for booster and third doses are not available.

A total of 8,008 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of December 21.

This is the highest number since November 22 and is up 4 per cent from a week earlier.