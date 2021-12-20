Covid Christmas: Boris Johnson rules out immediate new restrictions for England, but says he will not hesitate if further action needed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out immediately implementing new coronavirus restrictions in England.

By Russell Jackson
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:25 pm

However, he said the UK Government would not hesitate to take further action, adding they were monitoring the data hour by hour.

The statement comes following from a Cabinet meeting of senior ministers that lasted several hours, with attendees discussing the rising tide of Covid cases amid warnings the NHS could be overwhelmed without further action to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson stands in front of the Downing Street Christmas tree. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Downing Street denied it was an emergency meeting, saying ministers were being updated on a fast-changing situation.

Mr Johnson urged people: “Please exercise caution as you go about your lives.”

