Coronavirus: Spain to lift restrictions on UK travellers

The country says the UK and Japan will be on a list of countries whose residents are not affected by restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU.

They will not need a PCR test.

Despite the announcement, the UK Government still strongly advises Brits against non-essential travel to Spain and the majority of EU countries.

British travellers will still have to quarantine when they return from Spain.

The Spanish Government has announced that it will officially lift restrictions for UK travellers from Monday.