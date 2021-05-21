Keep up-to-date with the latest developments here.
Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE: Updates on Friday, May 21
Last updated: Friday, 21 May, 2021, 10:29
- Sturgeon to hold Covid-19 briefing
- NRS kept care home death figures secret
- Prof Bauld: Scotland’s cases heading ‘towards Level 4'
- Spain to lift restrictions for UK travellers
Sturgeon: 'Please tune in if you can’
The First Minister has asked Scots to “tune in” to today’s Covid-19 briefing, where she will offer an assessment of the situation across Scotland.
What countries are on Scotland’s Amber List?
Restrictions on overseas travel started to ease on Monday for the whole of Scotland with the exception of Moray and Glasgow.
A ‘traffic light’ system has been introduced, with those travelling to the 12 countries on the Green List, including Portugal and Iceland, not requiring to quarantine on their return to Scotland.
But in recent days there has been conflicting advice on who can travel to Amber List countries and for what reason.
Read the full story:
Spain to lift restrictions for UK travellers
The Spanish Government has announced that it will officially lift restrictions for UK travellers from Monday.
The country says the UK and Japan will be on a list of countries whose residents are not affected by restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU.
They will not need a PCR test.
Prof Bauld: Scotland’s cases heading ‘towards Level 4'
Professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, Linda Bauld, has warned that Scots “should probably start being more concerned now” about the rising number of cases in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire.
Professor Bauld said the numbers of people testing positive in the region were not just suitable to Level 3 restrictions, but even heading towards Level 4.
She told Times Radio: “East Renfrewshire and South Glasgow are inextricably interlinked.
“People just move between those areas for very essential reasons such as work and education.
“The difficult issue is to close down businesses that have only been open for a week. That is a tricky policy call.”
Where can I watch the briefing?
The briefing will be available to stream via the Scottish Government’s twitter feed.
East Renfrewshire is now Scotland’s Covid hotspot
East Renfrewshire has overtaken Glasgow as Scotland’s Covid hotspot, according to the latest figures. as 432 new coronavirus cases were recorded across the country – the highest daily number since March.
The rate of cases in East Renfrewshire has risen to 118.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to May 17, though the area remains in Level 2 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restriction levels.
Government agency unlawfully kept care home death figures secret
The scale of deaths in individual care homes across Scotland was unlawfully kept secret by an arm of the Scottish Government for almost eight months in a decision that was criticised for a “lack of transparency”, it can be revealed.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS), which is responsible for the official recording of all deaths in Scotland and one of the few sources of accurate information on the scale of coronavirus’ impact on the care sector, breached freedom of information legislation by refusing to release the number of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 related deaths in each of Scotland’s care homes.
In a ruling, the Scottish Information Commissioner said the executive agency of the Scottish Government had engaged in arguments that were “speculative in nature” in its attempts to block the publication of the statistics.
Read the full story:
Sturgeon to hold briefing
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Care Humza Yousaf and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch will hold a media briefing on coronavirus today.