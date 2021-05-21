Keep up-to-date with the latest developments here.
Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE: Updates on Friday, May 21
Last updated: Friday, 21 May, 2021, 13:13
- Glasgow to remain in Level 3
- Moray will move to Level 2
- East Renfrewshire rules will not tighten
- Sturgeon announces travel restrictions to England
- Spain to lift restrictions for UK travellers
FM urges football fans to watch Cup Final at home
Nicola Sturgeon
Enjoy the game, celebrate if your team wins, but for your own sake and the sake of everyone else, do it safely.
Sturgeon: Case numbers may not be key pandemic marker in future
The First Minister said she hopes coronavirus case numbers will cease to be a key marker of the pandemic’s progress in future.
Ms Sturgeon said that, as more Scots are vaccinated, the number of Covid-19 infections will no longer “translate” into hospitalisations and deaths in future.
FM on Glasgow
Nicola Sturgeon
Let me stress that we’re confident the major public health interventions under way will be effective, and they will bring the virus rates back under control - but they need a bit longer to do that.
Scots advised not to travel to England
From Monday onwards travel restrictions will be imposed between Scotland the three local authority areas – Bedford, Bolton and Blackburn and Darwin.
The First Minister said: “If you are planning to visit these areas in the next few days please consider whether you need to make your visit or whether it can be delayed.”
She said it was hoped these rules would not be in place for very long, but added they were “a further way of helping us reduce the risk that any more of this new variant comes into Scotland while we are trying to deal with outbreaks of it we have right now”.
East Renfrewshire rules will not tighten
The First Minister confirmed that East Renfrewshire will remain in Level 2, while the situation is monitored more closely.
Nicola Sturgeon
Today’s figures show that across much of Scotland, cases remain at relatively low levels, and that is positive, and the number of people in hospital continues to be lower than it has been for the majority of this year.
Glasgow to remain in Level 3
Glasgow is to remain in Level 3 for another week, Ms Sturgeon has confirmed.
She said that, “regrettably”, the city needs more time to “turn the corner” and lower its infection rate.
Moray will move to Level 2
Moray will move to Level 2 from midnight tonight, after the Covid situation there improved "very significantly" in the past week, the FM has confirmed.
She said test positivity has also fallen "quite markedly" from 2.8 per cent a week ago to 1.9 per cent now.
More than 400 new cases in Scotland
The total number of positive cases reported yesterday was 414. Of these, 212 were in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, 62 in Lanarkshire and 48 in Lothian.
The total number of cases represents 1.9 per cent of the total number of tests and it means that the overall number of confirmed cases is now 231,282.
Currently, 81 people are in hospital - two fewer than yesterday, and four people are in intensive care - that's one less than yesterday.
No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Hospitality groups call for more notice ahead of latest review
Businesses have demanded more notice of changing restrictions ahead of the latest review today, as East Renfrewshire overtakes Glasgow as Scotland’s Covid hotspot.
"Many of our hospitality members were badly hit financially, with one restaurant owner telling us he had lost around £12,000 in staff and perishable food costs in one establishment alone,” said Glasgow Chamber of Commerce deputy chief executive Richard Muir.
He added: “This cannot be allowed to happen again.”
Sturgeon: 'Please tune in if you can’
The First Minister has asked Scots to “tune in” to today’s Covid-19 briefing, where she will offer an assessment of the situation across Scotland.
What countries are on Scotland’s Amber List?
Restrictions on overseas travel started to ease on Monday for the whole of Scotland with the exception of Moray and Glasgow.
A ‘traffic light’ system has been introduced, with those travelling to the 12 countries on the Green List, including Portugal and Iceland, not requiring to quarantine on their return to Scotland.
But in recent days there has been conflicting advice on who can travel to Amber List countries and for what reason.
