Coronavirus in Scotland: 18 further deaths brings Scottish Government total to 2,291

The First Minister said 15,185 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 29 from 15,156 the day before.

There are 1,200 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 69.

Of these, 36 were in intensive care, a fall of four.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

