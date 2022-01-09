Coronavirus: Increase in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases

The latest figures, published by the Scottish Government on Sunday, could be lower than normal due to registry offices being closed at the weekends.

There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.

It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.

Scotland recorded three coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,561 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.

There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.

A total of 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 23.2% of these were positive, down from 25.1%.

The newly-recorded deaths take the toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, to 9,934.

The figures include a note advising of delays between tests being taken and results being reported

A total of 4,391,558 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,045,667 have received their second dose, and 3,101,096 have received a third dose or booster.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs. This and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.

“Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation.”