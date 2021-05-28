As cases in parts of Scotland continue to rise, Nicola Sturgeon is set to hold a coronavirus briefing which will address changes in restrictions at lunchtime on Friday.

The First Minister is likely to give an update on the situation in Glasgow as cases of the virus spread across parts – specifically the southside – of the city.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can you follow?

The First Minister is likely to give an update on the situation in Glasgow as cases of the virus spread across parts of the city (Photo: John Devlin and Russell Cheyne).

You can follow the latest covid updates in Scotland via the Scotsman’s liveblog which will keep you up to date with the main points of the briefing as they are announced as well as other news on covid across the country.

The briefing will also be live-streamed via the Scotsman’s website so you can watch and listen in as the First Minister brief’s the country on the latest covid news.

What can we expect the First Minister to say?

A decision is expected today on whether Glasgow should continue to face tougher covid restrictions in this review of covid changes in Scotland.

With measures easing across Scotland in recent weeks, Glasgow is currently the only area in Scotland subjected to level three covid restrictions.

However, at her briefing on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said there were reasons for ‘cautious optimism’ as she hinted at covid infection rates ‘stabilising’ in the city.

The First Minister may also address the covid situation in other places such as Dundee after health bosses warned of a significant increase in the number of cases in the city.

Clackmannanshire currently has the highest covid rate in Scotland, with a seven-day average rate of 151.3 cases per 100,000 people while Glasgow sits at 145.9 per 100,000.

East Renfrewshire sits at 104.7.

Ms Sturgeon will also announce the latest coronavirus and vaccination figures across Scotland.

What time is the covid briefing?

The First Minister is expected to announce the covid restriction review at 12.15pm on Friday, May 28.

The briefing is likely to be given at St Andrew’s House and will be followed by questions from the media.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.