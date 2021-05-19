Three people died in Scotland from adverse side-effects of coronavirus vaccines, according to the latest official statistics.

National Records of Scotland figures show the underlying cause of three deaths has been adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

This is in the context of 2.81 million people having been given at least one dose by April 30, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland.

The records office also shows that over the course of the pandemic, people living in the most deprived areas are 2.4 times as likely to die with COVID-19 than those living in the least deprived areas.

Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported that 1,977,836 people in Scotland have been tested for the virus.

The total number of cases confirmed as positive had risen by 268.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,664 people who tested positive have died.

