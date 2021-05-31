Scotland’s level system came into force in the Autumn, but the criteria for deciding on levels has since changed.

The government considers the World Health Organisation (WHO) thresholds when deciding on levels, which are that an area with over 150 cases per 100,000 people should be in level four, and anywhere with a case rate between 50 and 150 would be in level three.

An area with cases between 20 and 50 per 100,000 people would be in level two, and case rates below 20 would mean level one.

However, last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that health chiefs will consider other criteria as well when deciding to ease restrictions, such as whether hospital admissions are rising in correlation with increasing case numbers.

These are the 12 areas in Scotland which exceeded 50 cases per 100,000 people between May 21 and May 27.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Renfrewshire Renfrewshire recorded 145.2 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. This was 260 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire recorded 138.2 cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days. This was a total number of 132 new cases. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Glasgow City Glasgow City is no longer the worst hit area in the country but still recorded 132.0 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. This was 836 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 96.4 cases per 100,000 people last week. This was 144 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo