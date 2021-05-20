Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that the city of Glasgow and Moray will both be remaining in level three due to higher case numbers.

She added that she would review this position after one week, so residents are optimistic on hearing the Government’s position on Friday.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where can I watch it?

Coronavirus in Scotland: Restrictions update announcement from Nicola Sturgeon, when will she speak, how can you watch?

The First Ministers speeches are usually aired on BBC Scotland live.

They are also streamed on the Scottish Government Twitter feed here.

The Scotsman also stream speeches and updates live on the website.

What will she say?

The focus is thought to be on Moray and Glasgow and whether their case level is low enough to move down to level two.

Mainland Scotland moved to level two last week, and several islands moved to level one.

Jillian Evans from NHS Grampian spoke to the BBC on Wednesday about the situation in Moray.

She explained that there were some ‘positive signs’ coming from the increased vaccination programme, adding: “I think we’ll need a couple more days to be sure that this is a definite trend but on all of the indicators that we look at, that’s cases, test positivity, looking at vaccinations and listening to what's happening in local communities and compliance, I think the signs are looking really positive accordingly.”

In the city of Glasgow, with a higher population, and the highly transmissible Indian variant is more in question.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.