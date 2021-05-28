Glasgow will move to Level 2 from next Saturday if the current trajectory of Covid-19 continues, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh that the case numbers in Glasgow – 234 new cases were reported on Friday – were still “uncomfortably high” and it would be “premature” to move Scotland’s biggest city into Level 2 immediately.

Cases last week in Glasgow continued to rise by 30%, the First Minister reported, while test positivity remained around 4%, but public health experts have said the restrictions have had an impact on transmission in the city.

“There are some early signs that the situation is stabilising in Glasgow,” the First Minister said.

But she added: “Weighing up all of these different factors is inevitably really difficult – case numbers in Glasgow… are uncomfortably high, but we are seeing signs of progress.

“The view of the national incident management team is two-fold. Firstly, that it would be premature to move Glasgow out of Level 3 immediately this week while the situation remains so fragile.