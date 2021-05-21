First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the travel restrictions will apply to Bedford, Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen which are currently subject to enhanced health protection measures amid a surge in Covid cases.

Ms Sturgeon said: “If you are planning to visit these areas in the next few days please consider whether you need to make your visit or whether it can be delayed.”

She said it was hoped these rules would not be in place for very long, but added they were “a further way of helping us reduce the risk that any more of this new variant comes into Scotland while we are trying to deal with outbreaks of it we have right now”.

During a coronavirus briefing on Friday the First Minister also confirmed that Moray will move down to Level 2 restrictions, while Glasgow will remain in Level 3 for at least another week.

She said extensive public health measures were implemented across Glasgow over the last week but, despite efforts, cases continue to rise.

The Scottish government believes that this increase is partly due to the new Indian variant – which has now been renamed ‘April-02’ – in circulation.

The Covid review comes as 414 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Of these, 212 were in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, 62 in Lanarkshire and 48 in Lothian.

Currently, 81 people are in hospital and four people are in intensive care. No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

