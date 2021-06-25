A total of 1,747 new cases of covid were reported with a test positivity rate of 6.9% out of 26,794 new tests which reported results.

However, Public Health Scotland (PHS) are investigating a potential delay in laboratory processing of specimens in the Lighthouse labs.

This resulted in specimen numbers being lower than might otherwise been expected by an estimated 800-1,110 cases based on historical reporting patterns.

Hospital admissions rise by 17 more people in Scotland in comparison to Tuesday's figures (Picture: Michael Gillen).

Yesterday, 188 people were in hospital with recently confirmed covid – a rise of 17 people in comparison to Tuesday’s figure.

On Tuesday, during an update to Parliament, the First Minister announced that 171 people were in hospital – a rise of 12 in comparison to the Monday’s figures – and 18 people were in intensive care.

Yesterday, 16 people were in intensive care, according to the latest statistics.

Sadly, there have been two new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

With regards to vaccination roll out, 3,709,801 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccine and 2,647,397 have received their second dose.

During the week ending June 25, 57,903 people were newly tested for the virus.

A total of 13,546 people tested positive for the first time.

Since the start of the outbreak, as at 25 June, a total of 2,199,742 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 265,457 have tested positive and 1,934,285 were confirmed negative.

