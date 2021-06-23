The latest coronavirus from the Scottish Government reveal that daily case figures have reached almost 3,000 – the highest number ever reached in Scotland (Photo: Michael Gillen).

A total of 2,969 new cases of covid-19 have been reported by the Scottish Government on June 23.

Out of the 42,310 new tests that reported results, 7.3% of these were positive.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This compares to 2,167 new cases reported on June 22 with a 9.1% test positivity rate.

Sadly, there have also been five new reported deaths of people who have tested positive with the virus.

Yet , overall, 18 people were in intensive care – the same as the previous day – and 170 people were in hospital – one less than the previous day – yesterday with recently confirmed covid.

The news comes as Ms Sturgeon proposed August 9 as the official date to the end of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Talking about Wednesday’s increase in figures, Ms Sturgeon said: “Another big increase in covid cases today.

"First, some context: a record number of tests were done yesterday, and % positive is down a bit.

"BUT…if we want to get to end of restrictions on 9 August safely, we should take this increase seriously.

"Vaccines are breaking link between cases/illness/deaths - that’s and lets us target 19/7 & 9/8 as dates for lifting all restrictions.

"BUT…period between now & then, with a sizeable (though reducing daily) % of population not yet fully vaccinated demands caution.

"Most cases are now in younger, yet to be vaccinated groups, so fewer are becoming v ill. Around 5% of cases are admitted to hospital now cf 10% in Jan.

"BUT…5% of a large number of cases will still put huge pressure on NHS and cause suffering and loss.

"We are much more confident about the medium term (ie from 9 Aug), due to vaccines, but what we do in short term will determine how safely we get there.

"So - even tho we’re all fed up & frustrated if we see others breaking rules - its still important to take this seriously.”

As of this morning, 3,681,620 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,617,450 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.