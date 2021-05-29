Restrictions are tighter in Glasgow, despite Edinburgh having some areas with higher case rates.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, spoke about the reasons behind Glasgow being the sole council area in Scotland remaining in level three of the Scottish Government’s five-tier restriction system.

The Silverknowes and Davidson’s Mains area in Edinburgh currently has the highest rate in the city, with 45 cases in the last seven days.

It also has a seven day rate per 100,000 population of 986.2 – a higher number than any of the Glasgow areas which are currently under level three restrictions.

Residents in Glasgow are facing another week of waiting to find out when they will be moved back into level two, being the only area in Scotland to remain under harsher restrictions.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Bauld said there were concerns about Silverknowes and Davidson's Mains, but that Edinburgh remained in level two because it would be more difficult to move it back into level three.

She said the Scottish Government has “stalled” Glasgow in level three due to concern about whether rising cases are leading to more people in hospital.

“They are just hanging on a little bit longer to make sure they can be confident that cases are not translating to more people in hospital,” she said.

“In contrast, there are worrying signs in parts of Edinburgh – Silverknowes and Davidson’s Mains.

“In Renfrewshire and Midlothian there are high cases but because they are already in level two to then reverse that, policy-wise, would be more difficult.”

It comes as pupils from a city school were told that it will remain closed for another week following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Davidson’s Mains Primary School closed from Thursday, May 27, after 11 out of 19 classes were told to self-isolate this week.

The school – which has 534 pupils – told parents and guardians on Tuesday that they would be returning to remote learning following the first confirmed case on May 16.