Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths and 641 cases in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,668.

Coronavirus in Scotland: Cases continue to rise across the country as two more deaths recorded

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said 234,312 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 2.6%, up from 1.8% the previous day.

Of the new cases, 234 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 132 in Lothian and 104 in Lanarkshire.

A total of 90 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up seven, with six patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,196,051 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 21,244, and 1,971,006 have received their second dose, up 28,721.

Reporting by PA

