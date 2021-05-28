Coronavirus in Scotland: Cases continue to rise across the country as two more deaths recorded

The First Minister provided an update on coronavirus in Scotland from Edinburgh on Friday.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 28th May 2021

Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths and 641 cases in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,668.

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said 234,312 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 2.6%, up from 1.8% the previous day.

Of the new cases, 234 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 132 in Lothian and 104 in Lanarkshire.

A total of 90 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up seven, with six patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,196,051 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 21,244, and 1,971,006 have received their second dose, up 28,721.

Reporting by PA

