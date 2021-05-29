Coronavirus in Scotland: 583 new cases but no new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Scotland recorded 583 new coronavirus cases but no further deaths of people with the virus in the past 24 hours, according the the latest figures.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 2:57 pm
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,668.

The Scottish Government figures indicate a total of 24,532 tests reported results in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate is 2.5 per cent, slightly down on 2.6 per cent the previous day.

So far, 3,215,770 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,998,409 have received their second dose.

The statistics being updated are restricted to the above until June 1, when full breakdowns for the bank holiday weekend will be provided.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
