Coronavirus in Scotland: 478 new cases reported overnight

The vaccination programme continues across Scotland.

The First Minister gave a statement in the Scottish Parliament today, saying that the total number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 236,389.

She added that 106 people are currently in hospital – which is 4 fewer than yesterday.

Across Scotland there are 10 people in intensive care, which is 2 more than yesterday.

And with no new deaths reported yesterday, the total remains at 7,669.

The First Minister said that 3,267,290 people in Scotland have now received their first dose of the vaccine - 72% of the total adult population – which represents an increase of

16,152 people since yesterday.

In addition, 30,978 people also received their second dose yesterday, which now brings the total number of second doses to 2,075,231 – which is 46% of the total adult population.