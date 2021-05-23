This means that the death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 7,664.

The government notes that registration offices across the country are often closed at the weekends which can make figures artificially low.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

81 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed coronavirus, and of these, four were in intensive care

So far, 3,108,819 people in Scotland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 1,828,930 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.