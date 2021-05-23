Coronavirus in Scotland: 378 new cases but no new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

The Scottish government has released the latest coronavirus figures showing that in the last 24 hours 378 people tested positive for the virus while no new deaths were recorded.

By Beth Murray
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 2:49 pm

This means that the death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 7,664.

The government notes that registration offices across the country are often closed at the weekends which can make figures artificially low.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

81 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed coronavirus, and of these, four were in intensive care

So far, 3,108,819 people in Scotland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 1,828,930 have received their second dose.

Read More

Read More
Coronavirus in Scotland: Room to increase vaccine roll-out in the coming weeks s...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

378 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.