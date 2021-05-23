This means that the death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 7,664.
The government notes that registration offices across the country are often closed at the weekends which can make figures artificially low.
81 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed coronavirus, and of these, four were in intensive care
So far, 3,108,819 people in Scotland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 1,828,930 have received their second dose.
