A Covid-19 test centre sign at the entrance to the Glasgow Central Mosque in Glasgow. Glasgow remains in Level 3 restrictions despite the rest of mainland Scotland being in Level 2 picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday showed the daily test positivity rate was 1.8 per cent, down from 1.9 per cent the previous day.

So far 3,096,341 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,799,956 have received their second dose.

Glasgow is the only area in Scotland to remain in Level 3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions.

The city has the highest level of Covid-19 rates in Scotland at 126.7 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 19, up from 122.6 in the week to May 18, latest available figures showed.

Moray dropped down from Level 3 to Level 2 on Saturday while East Renfrewshire, which earlier this week had a higher seven-day average rate of cases than Glasgow, remains in Level 2.

Covid rates in East Renfrewshire in the seven days to May 19 were 108.9 per 100,000 people, down from 116.2 in the week to May 18.

In Level 2, people can hug and meet indoors – subject to restrictions – travel across the UK and overseas, and hospitality venues can open later than in Level 3 and serve alcohol indoors.

A temporary travel ban to Covid hotpots in England – Bedford, Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen – will be in place from Monday over concerns of the April-02 variant.

