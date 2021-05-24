Coronavirus in Scotland: 313 new cases but no new deaths in the last 26 hours

In the last 26 hours Scotland has recorded another 313 cases of coronavirus but no new deaths.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:46 pm

Due to IT issues, the Scottish government has issued the latest data over the last 26 hours rather than the usual 24 hour period.

It means the death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains at 7,664.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

The latest data notes that registration offices are often closed at the weekend therefore figures can be artificially low.

94 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and five of those people were in intensive care.

3,121,945 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 1,852,179 have received their second dose.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

