Due to IT issues, the Scottish government has issued the latest data over the last 26 hours rather than the usual 24 hour period.

It means the death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains at 7,664.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest data notes that registration offices are often closed at the weekend therefore figures can be artificially low.

94 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and five of those people were in intensive care.

3,121,945 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 1,852,179 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)