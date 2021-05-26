Coronavirus in Fife: More than 30 cases of Indian variant confirmed

In its latest update, NHS Fife has confirmed there are now more than 30 cases confirmed as being the new Indian variant.

It said that while the majority of those found to be confirmed reside in the Kirkcaldy area, a small number of the cases are known to live in other parts of the Kingdom.

Additional, intensive work is ongoing to identify those who have been in close contact with the positive individuals and instruct individuals to isolate in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Testing has confirmed that the new Indian variant has been found in Kirkcaldy.

Around a third of those who test positive for COVID-19 do not display any symptoms at all, and a large network of testing sites are available across Fife. The locations and operating hours of these venues is available at: nhsfife.org/communitytesting.

The vast majority of cases of the B.1.617.2 variant continue to be amongst those living in the Smeaton, Hayfield, Bennochy, Valley and Templehall areas of Kirkcaldy and people living in these areas continue to be urged to get tested as soon as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by finding cases that might otherwise be missed.The following drop-in community testing facilities are available in Kirkcaldy and cater for those with or without symptoms: YMCA Car Park, Hendry Crescent - Open Monday to Sunday (10am to 5.30pm) and Victoria Road Car Park - Open Monday to Sunday (10am to 5.30pm).

In addition, the drop-in site at Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre - open Monday to Friday (9am to 4pm), and Saturday and Sunday (10am to 4pm) - provides testing for those without symptoms. Rapid COVID-19 home testing kits for those without symptoms are also available to collect from this venue.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 can also continue to be tested using the nearby site at Overton Road in Kirkcaldy. Testing at this site is available from 8am to 8pm and should be arranged in advance, with details on how to book an appointment available at: nhsfife.org/testing

Dr Lorna Watson, consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “The overall levels of COVID-19 in Fife remain stable currently, however, we have seen an increase in the proportion of those being confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant over the last week or so. The variant is being monitored very closely across Scotland.

“The B.1.617.2 variant is known to be more infectious.

"Testing in the community is a vital part of preventing the virus from spreading and we need as many people as possible, particularly those living in the affected parts of Kirkcaldy, to visit one of the many community testing facilities available.

" Getting tested is free, you don’t need an appointment and you could potentially help prevent many more people becoming unwell with the virus.

“With the overall cases of COVID-19 having reduced over recent months, and the gradual easing of restrictions, it is easy to think that COVID-19 is no longer a threat but that could not be further from the truth. We must all remain vigilant and if we develop any of the symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of how mild, isolate immediately and arrange to get tested as soon as possible.”

