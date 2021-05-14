Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The cases are linked to the Valley and Templehall areas of Kirkcaldy, with a total of 6 individuals are known to be positive for COVID-19.

NHS Fife says there is evidence to suggest these cases are linked and those who have been in close contact with the positive individuals have been instructed to isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

Testing has confirmed that the new Indian variant has been found in Kirkcaldy.

Genomic testing has confirmed that these cases are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

Around 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms and NHS Fife is calling for people in the area to get tested to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by finding cases that might be missed.

A new mobile testing unit has been made available to people in the surrounding areas.

The mobile testing unit is based at the YMCA in Hendry Crescent and is open every day.

A further mobile testing unit is planned for Kirkcaldy and further details to be announced in the coming days.

NHS Fife Director of Public Health, Dona Milne, said: “We have seen a marked reduction in the levels of COVID-19 in Fife over recent months, however, these new cases are a timely reminder of the importance of COVID-19 testing in preventing the spread of the virus.

“The B.1.617 variant is known to be more transmissible and it’s important we take all reasonable steps to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus.

“Our ask to local people is to be vigilant. It remains vital that anyone with the established symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high temperature; a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell; or a new, continuous cough, regardless how mild these appear to be, isolates immediately and arranges to get tested as soon as possible.

“COVID-19 vaccination remains the best available defence against the virus and we urge people across the Kingdom to ensure they attend for vaccination when called to do so.”

A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for COVID-19 and updates on the pandemic. Visit: www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.

