Scottish Green Party Co Leader Lorna Slater speaking at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood.
The MSP for the Lothian region said she will now self-isolate in line with NHS Scotland coronavirus guidelines.
Ms Slater, the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, said on Twitter: “I had a positive Covid-19 test result.
“I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms.”
