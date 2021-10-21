COP26: Professor Devi Sridhar believes climate summit could cause rise in Covid cases and further restrictions

The Scottish Government advisor and public health professor voiced her concerns on Twitter, and shared her belief that the climate summit will have a knock-on effect on Covid cases.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:20 pm
Sridhar responded to a tweet asking her whether COP26 would worsen the Covid situation in Scotland. She replied to this tweet, and wrote: “I could be wrong (and hope I am) but yes. A mass event (with major movement of people in & out) with an infectious virus will cause an increase in cases. While in the case of COVID will put stress on limited health services. Which triggers need for further restrictions.”

Delegates will be required to carry out daily lateral flow tests, however, the Scottish Government recently confirmed that attendees at COP26 will be exempt from the Covid passport scheme.

Up to 30,000 people from around the globe are expected to travel to Glasgow to attend the climate change summit.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie responded to Sridhar’s comments, and said: “Whilst not entirely surprising, it is nevertheless troubling to hear Professor Sridhar warn of a potential spike in cases as a result of COP26 taking place in Glasgow.

“Covid cases are already far too high and lives are being lost.

“If we are to prevent cases spiking, and the inevitable additional pressure that would put on our NHS, we need the SNP government to speed up the sluggish roll-out of the booster jab and ensure the NHS has surge capacity.

COP26 banners hung around the SEC site and surrounding area.

“It is not good enough to wait for cases to spike before taking action. The Health Secretary must act, and act now.”

Last week, a Scottish Government spokesman told the Times: “Covid-19 continues to be closely monitored by all relevant agencies and we are working with the UK Government, Public Health Scotland and our partners in Glasgow to achieve our priority of a safe and secure Cop26.

“As part of the code of conduct, delegates will be asked to adhere to enhanced Covid measures in the Cop26 Blue Zone, such as one-metre physical distancing and the wearing of face masks unless seated".

