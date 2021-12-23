Charles and Camilla to join Queen on Christmas Day as monarch stays at Windsor amid rising Covid-19 cases

The Queen will be staying at Windsor for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.

But she will be joined by members of her family over the festive period, including a visit from Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured here attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Wales in October. Picture: Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Last year, the Queen and Philip also spent the Christmas period at Windsor.

The head of state normally hosts her family at Sandringham in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on December 25.