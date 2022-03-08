Which areas have the lowest numbers of new cases?

Covid Scotland: 12 areas with the lowest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which places have the least amount of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:03 pm

As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Scotland still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the council areas which are lowest in the country, in descending order, between February 26 and March 4.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

1. East Lothian

The area has had 1023 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. South Ayrshire

The area has had 1019 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Moray

The area has had 1001 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. West Dunbartonshire

The area has had 982 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Scottish GovernmentScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3