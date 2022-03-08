As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Scotland still have a higher number of cases.
Here are the council areas which are top of the list, in ascending order, between February 24 and March 4.
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Page 1 of 3