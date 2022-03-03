Many areas of Scotland still have higher numbers of new cases.

Covid Scotland: 12 areas with the highest number of new cases between February 21 and 27

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which places have the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:53 pm

As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Scotland still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the council areas which are top of the list, in ascending order, between February 21 and 27.

1. Dundee City

The area has had 1181 new cases in the last seven days

Photo: Google

2. Falkirk

The area has had 1258 new cases in the last seven days

Photo: Google

3. West Lothian

The area has had 1404 new cases in the last seven days

Photo: Google

4. Renfrewshire

The area has had 1550 new cases in the last seven days

Photo: Google

