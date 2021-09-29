Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that there were 165 deaths which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate between September 20-26.

The figures showed the fifth weekly increase in a row, with the latest data on Covid deaths up 30 on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 28 were people aged under 65, 28 were aged 65-74 and 109 were 75 or older.

The number of weekly Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has hit the highest level since February.

Glasgow City was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by South Lanarkshire at 14 and Renfrewshire at 11.

A total of 124 deaths took place in hospitals, 21 were in care homes and 20 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 165 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is 30 more deaths than last week, and represents the highest weekly total we have seen since late February.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,212, which is 205, or 20%, more than the five-year average.”

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Coronavirus cases remain at a high level but are continually falling.

“It is extremely positive that case numbers have fallen significantly,” she said. “But they remain more than two-and-a-half times higher than early August.