According to Scottish government data, as of May 11, 2,948,604 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,526,889 people had received their second dose.

A recent vaccination push in Moray has also seen its figures rise significantly amid the outbreak which prompted the government to enforce stricter lockdown rules while the rest of Scotland is lowered down to Level 2.

The list is ordered by per cent of the population vaccinated; areas with a small population have vaccinated a higher proportion of their population meaning they are higher up on this list.

Here are the top 14 local authorities in Scotland with the highest vaccine rates up to May, 11.

Undefined: readMore

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Na h-Eileanan Siar 19,480 people have been given their first dose of the vaccine in Na h-Eileanan Siar which is 86.7 per cent of the population. 11,067 people have received their second dose - 49.3 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Shetland Islands 16,168 people have received their first dose of the vaccine on the Shetland Islands - 86.4 per cent of the population. While 8,983 people have received their second dose - 48 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Orkney Islands The Orkney Islands have administered the first dose of the vaccine to 14,786 people - 79.1 per cent of the population. While 6,840 people have received their second dose - 36.6 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Moray Moray has administered the first vaccine dose to 59,014 people - 74.1 per cent of its population. 27,428 people have received their second dose of the vaccine - 34.4 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo