According to Scottish government data, as of May 24, 3,121,945 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,852,179 people had received their second dose.

The list is ordered by per cent of the population vaccinated; areas with a small population have vaccinated a higher proportion of their population meaning they are higher up on this list.

Here are the top 10 local authorities in Scotland with the highest vaccine rates up to May, 23.

1. Shetland Islands 16,468 people have received their first dose of the vaccine on the Shetland Islands - 90.3 per cent of the population. While 10,274 people have received their second dose - 56.4 per cent of the population.

2. Na h-Eileanan Siar 19,660 people have been given their first dose of the vaccine in Na h-Eileanan Siar which is 89.7 per cent of the population. 13,923 people have received their second dose - 45.1 per cent of the population.

3. Moray Moray has administered the first vaccine dose to 67,685 people - 87.3 per cent of its population. 34,969 people have received their second dose of the vaccine - 45.1 per cent of the population.

4. Orkney Islands The Orkney Islands have administered the first dose of the vaccine to 15,222 people - 83.4 per cent of the population. While 9,394 people have received their second dose - 51.5 per cent of the population.