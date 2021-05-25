Coronavirus vaccination in Scotland: Here are the top 10 Scottish areas with the highest vaccination rates
These are the 10 local authority areas in Scotland with the highest vaccination per population rates.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:55 am
According to Scottish government data, as of May 24, 3,121,945 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,852,179 people had received their second dose.
The list is ordered by per cent of the population vaccinated; areas with a small population have vaccinated a higher proportion of their population meaning they are higher up on this list.
Here are the top 10 local authorities in Scotland with the highest vaccine rates up to May, 23.
