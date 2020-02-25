Coronavirus: Tui and Jet2holidays use Tenerife hotel at centre of coronavirus scare

Have your say

The holiday package firms Tui and Jet2holidays use a Tenerife hotel currently at the centre of a coronavirus scare.

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace is a four-star seafront hotel with nearly 500 rooms, and has four pools and a gym.

A letter sent by managers to guests says they must stay in their rooms after a man there was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A spokesman for the firm Jet2, which has its headquarters in Leeds, said in a statement to the PA news agency: "We are aware of reports that a non-Jet2holidays customer staying at the

H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Under the advice of the regional and the Spanish government authorities, the hotel has been placed under quarantine.

"The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

"In line with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, our flying programme remains unchanged."

