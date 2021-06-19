Coronavirus in Scotland: Two further deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

A further two Covid deaths have been recorded in Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

It means the death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - stands at 7,692.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures show 253,120 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 4.5 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent the previous day.

So far, 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 19,628 on the previous day, and 2,555,308 have received their second dose, up 19,505.