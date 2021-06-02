Coronavirus in Scotland: One death and 677 new cases reported in past 24 hours

Latest data from the Scottish Government reveals that one person who tested positive for coronavirus has passed away in the past 24 hours while 677 new cases of the virus have been reported.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:56 pm
Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland (Photo by Hannah McKay, AFP via Getty Images).
Of the 26,258 new tests for covid that reported results, 2.8% of these were positive.

Sadly, there has been one newly reported death of someone who has tested positive from the virus as 677 new covid cases are recorded.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

10 people were in intensive care and 114 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed covid.

3,286,261 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,106,177 have received their second dose.

The figures come as the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures reveal a total of 10,122 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Eight deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week of May 24-30.

