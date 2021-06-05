Coronavirus in Scotland figures: 860 new cases and one new death reported in the past 24 hours

The latest figures from the Scottish Government reveal that there has been 860 new cases of coronavirus and one new death in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 4:11 pm
The 860 new cases of covid represent 3.4% of the overall new tests for the virus that reported results.

Sadly, one more person has died in the past 24 hours who tested positive for covid.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

As of Saturday morning, 3,345,842 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,202,547 have received their second dose.

