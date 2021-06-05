Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

The 860 new cases of covid represent 3.4% of the overall new tests for the virus that reported results.

Sadly, one more person has died in the past 24 hours who tested positive for covid.

As of Saturday morning, 3,345,842 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,202,547 have received their second dose.

