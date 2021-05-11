Announcing Scotland’s lockdown easing – which includes people being able to hug and meet indoors – Nicola Sturgeon said Public Health Scotland were facing IT difficulties this morning.

The First Minister said: "Normally at this point I would update you on the daily statistics.

"Unfortunately I’m not able to do that right now due to a significant IT issue affecting Public Health Scotland this morning.

"I hope that will be resolved soon and I can assure you that all of today’s figures will be published as quickly as possible and you will be able to access them when they are published on the Scottish Government website."

"However what we know from our recent run of daily statistics is that over the past three weeks the huge success of the vaccination programme coupled with the continued high compliance on the part of the general population with the various rules and restrictions that have been in place all of that has combined to ensure a continued suppression of the virus.”

Ms Sturgeon said that since her last briefing, cases across Scotland have continued to fall from an average of 226 cases a day to 177 news cases a day on average now.

She added: "That said, in the last week, we have seen a very slight increase in cases - that is driven largely by the situation in Moray that I’ve referred to already.”

