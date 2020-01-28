Coronavirus: Four more patients given all-clear in Scotland, Holyrood confirms

Four more people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

None of those tested returned positive results, taking the total of patients given the all-clear to 11.

The latest UK Government update states that as of 2pm on Tuesday, no-one in the UK has tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Almost 100 people in the UK have tested negative for coronavirus, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

The latest results show that 97 people have been given the all-clear for the virus, although scientists predict it may have entered the country.

Information published on the Scottish Government website states: "There are currently no confirmed cases in the UK or of UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is low.

"The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international community."

Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.

The new comes as it emerged Germany had announced the first person-to-person transmission in Europe.

Germany declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai.

Japan has also confirmed its first human-to-human domestic case of the infection.