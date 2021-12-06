The figures published by the Scottish Government show there were 3,894 total coronavirus cases recorded and no deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,649.
The daily test positivity rate was 12.8%, up from 9.6% the previous day.
There were 591 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up five on the day before, with 43 in intensive care, down two.
The daily figures are higher than expected due to a backlog of tests.
Earlier today, it was announced by NHS Highland that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.