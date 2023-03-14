Some over-the-counter cough medicines are being recalled over safety concerns.

The issue, according to medics, is an ingredient called pholcodine, which carries a very rare chance of causing allergic reactions in users who undergo anaesthesia.

People are being asked to check the packaging of any cough tablets or syrups they have at home to see if pholcodine is listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the affected products do not need a prescription, they cannot be bought without first consulting a pharmacist.

Some over-the-counter cough medicines are being recalled over safety concerns.

Advice given to healthcare professions by the UK Government reads: “Pholcodine is an opioid medicine approved in adults and children older than six years of age to treat non-productive (dry) cough and, in combination with other active substances, for the treatment of symptoms of cold and influenza.

“Previous reviews have examined the link between prior use of pholcodine and an increased risk of anaphylaxis during general anaesthesia involving neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs). The potential for cross-reactivity between pholcodine and NMBAs was added to the product information for pholcodine-containing medicines in January 2022.

“Pholcodine-containing cough and cold medicines are being withdrawn from the UK market as a precaution following a review which found that their benefits do not outweigh the increased risk of the very rare event of anaphylaxis to NMBAs used in general anaesthesia.

"Tell your anaesthetist before you have surgery if you have taken pholcodine, particularly in the past 12 months, or think you may have taken a pholcodine-containing product.”

The move comes after the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) advised there was sufficient overall evidence for an association with pholcodine, although the absolute risk of anaphylaxis remains very small in patients who have taken pholcodine.

Anaphylaxis following use of NMBAs is roughly estimated as having an overall incidence of fewer than one case per 10,000 procedures.

Common medicines affected include: